Lake Career and Technical Center (LCTC) hosted its Student of the Month luncheon for October two students, Summer Perez and Gracie Poe and November two students, Emily Childers and Jacob Lansford all celebrated on December 12th.

Summer Perez, a senior at Camdenton High School and LCTC Health Science Program, was nominated by instructor Shelly Bonds, “Summer Perez is the motivator and creative inspiration to the senior Allied Health class. She is helpful and a great example as an A+ tutor to the current CNA class. Students appreciate and respect her input and ideas, and look to her for guidance accomplishing their lab skills. Summer always has uplifting words that influence others to accomplish the goal at hand. She earned her CNA and American Heart Association BLS certification last year. Summer is a Varsity Cheerleader, planner and creative artist of Homecoming and the LCTC Car Show, member of SkillsUSA that competed on the State level last year with Professional Bulletin Board, member of HOSA, and leads the HOSA SNAP Fundraiser challenge with a whopping $700. Her empathetic approach and positive outlook gives her the edge to having a great future in healthcare. Integrity, responsibility, and work ethic are all effortless for Summer.” Summer is also the Varsity Cheerleader Captain, volunteers for Mid County to serve Breakfast with Santa, helps with Dogwood after school activities, Dogwood health screenings, serves dinner for Kids Harbour Banquet with cheer, and has volunteered for Cheer Kiddie Camp for the past 4 years. Summers plans after High School include attending Sedalia State Fair Community College and transferring to a 4-year college to pursue further education in radiology. Summer is the daughter of Tim and Christi Perez.

Gracie Poe, a senior at Camdenton High School and a student of the Graphics Technology Program. Gracie was nominated by her LCTC instructor, Mr. Poe, who has this to say about Gracie, “I would like to nominate my daughter Gracie Poe as Student of the month. Most might think that since Gracie is my daughter she has it easier than the rest of my students, but it is actually the opposite. I have found that I am harder on her than my other students because she is my daughter. Gracie is a 4th year graphic student and has taken Video, Digital Media Production, Photoshop and Graphics. No matter what the task, Gracie is constantly impressing me with her talents and work ethics. She is also always being asked questions by my students about projects because of her last name. What I love is if she does not know the answer she doesn't make something up to sound smart, but she will help students find the correct answer. Gracie was the State Champion in FBLA Graphics last year and placed 4th in the nation against 115 other teams. She considers LCTC to be her second home and she really enjoys the relationships she has formed with our staff members over the years. It’s rare that I nominate students for this award because I save my nominations for only the best of the best students, and I am proud to say as her father and her teacher that she falls in that category. Gracie has served as our FBLA president for the last 2 years where she has been in charge of countless tasks, she works at The Fish & Co., Desert Tan, helps with real estate marketing, and wedding videos. She has also taken care of all the behind the scenes of the veteran’s ceremony since she was in 7th grade. She plays Varsity golf and she hides the fact that she was a second degree black belt with 3 national championships, 3 Junior Olympic gold medals, and 3 Junior Olympic silver medals.” After high school Gracie plans to attend Missouri State University and get a Masters in Marketing. Gracie is the daughter of Chuck and Pamela Poe.

Emily Childers, a student in our Culinary Arts Program. Emily was nominated by her LCTC instructor, Ms. Mallahan, who has this to say about Emily, “Emily has exhibited a keen interest in Culinary Arts since she was a freshman. As only a sophomore last year she successfully competed in the SkillsUSA Culinary Arts contest. This year she is a SkillsUSA officer and continues to demonstrate a high level of work ethic and enthusiasm. She is often the first person in the kitchen and the last one to leave. In fact, at this year's car show, she was the last student to leave because she was mopping the floor without being asked! Emily is an excellent candidate for Student of the month.” Emily helps raise money for Children’s Miracle Network, volunteered as a server for an event at Seven Springs Winery, has received an award with Academy Awards Custom Food Presentation, and works at Wal-mart as a cashier. Emily’s plans after high school include Arizona Culinary Institute and to become a chef, so she can work on a cruise ship. Emily is the daughter of David and Keena Childers.

Jacob Lansford, a student of the Law Enforcement Program. Jacob was nominated by his LCTC instructor, Mr. Edgar, who has this to say about Jacob, “It is my pleasure to nominate Jacob for Student of the Month. Not only is he extremely devoted to the Law Enforcement program (having taken it all four years of high school), but he is extremely devoted to doing it well and assisting the students around him. He immediately rose to the top of the class, and became the class Captain, he makes his peers’ grades a priority over his own, taking the extra time to make sure they understand the classwork. Jacob is an excellent Captain, and uses his skills to exceed expectations in class and competitions. He is also especially mature and resourceful. Jacob is one of the humblest young men I have had the pleasure of working with.” Jacob is a Football player and member of the Trap Club for the past 4 years. He has served as Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain for his Law Enforcement Class. He was successful in gaining rank each year. Jacob has been involved with Upward Bound Basketball, a Christian organization for players 3rd- 6th grade as Volunteer Coach and Referee. He is employed by St. Anthony's Catholic Church and has been working there for 3 years in the Maintenance Department. Jacob was recognized by the Missouri Peace Officers Association for passing the industry credentials for the Law Enforcement. After High School Jacob plans on attending State Tech for Heating and Air. Jacob is the son of Brady and Sheri Lansford.

The Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705 sponsors the Student of the Month award. Ms. Nova Dunn from the Elks was present at the luncheon and was able to acknowledge the student’s accomplishments.