Lake Sun Staff

Sunday

Dec 15, 2019 at 4:44 PM


Windgate Condominiums, found at the 38 MM on the Lake of the Ozarks, is being investigated as a vehicle accident has caused damage in the area. No injuries have been reported.

A resident coming down the hill couldn't stop due to icing and hit an unoccupied Ford F150 pickup in the rear, knocking it over a retaining wall.  Damage to the condominium appears to be non-structural, mostly railings and paint.  Camden County Sheriff's office is investigating. 

More information will be shared as it is received. 

Report of the accident received by Tim Mensendiek. 