Police say a man has been arrested in Pulaski County and faces eight felonies in connection with law enforcement seizing illegal drugs and weapons that included an AK-47 manufactured with an 11-inch barrel containing 56 rounds in a drum magazine.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said, Golden Garner, of St. Robert, was arrested after officers seized 73 pills of ecstasy, one confirmed stolen handgun, an AK-47 manufactured with an 11-inch barrel containing 56 rounds in a drum magazine, a rifle and another handgun when serving a search warrant in the 600 block of Old Route 66 in Pulaski County, Thursday.

Deputies and members of the South Central Drug Task Force also seized 330 grams of marijuana and one glass jar containing cocaine residue, commonly used in the manufacturing of crack cocaine, the sheriff’s department said in a release on Saturday.

Judge Colin Long issued a warrant for Garner's arrest on Friday charging Garner with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of stealing a firearm and four counts of unlawful use of a firearm.

Garner has a bond set at $200,000 cash or surety.

Garner was taken into custody on a 24-hour hold Thursday until charges were filed and an arrest warrant was authorized and issued, the sheriff's department said.