The Adair County Health Department’s environmental specialist conducts routine and followup inspections of about 140 food establishments in Adair County.

Deficiencies found during inspections are categorized as critical or non-critical. The department defines those as follows:

Critical violations - Violations more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazard. These violations must receive immediate action.

Non-critical violations - Items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness. Violations are to be corrected as soon as possible, and no later than the next regular inspection or as ordered by the regulatory authority.

The following information has been compiled from Adair County Health Department restaurant inspections conducted Oct. 1-31, 2019.

For a complete list of businesses that receive health inspections, visit the Adair County Health Department’s website.



Hardee’s

Critical items: Ordinance: Manager on duty does not possess required training.

Non-critical items: Food debris on the shelf above center island; Food debris in the under counter freezer near fryer; Food debris on the inside of the microwave oven; Lid left open on the dumpster.



Starbuck’s – Truman

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Some trash on the floor between the ice machine and cabinet.



Truman Student Union

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Thermometer is broken inside Slice of Life reach-in cooler; Box fan at Slice of Life is dirty; Water on the floor along the wall in bakery; Lids left open on the dumpsters.



Burger King

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Baker’s Smokehouse Restaurant

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Some debris on the floor behind sinks and ice machine.



Kirksville Part Day Head Start

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Rack of cleaned dishes stored on a wet towel – corrected.



Chen’s Palace

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Grease on the floor below the cook line.



Truman Ryle Hall

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Great Wall

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Food debris on the can opener; Food debris on the floor below the work table.



Taco Bell

Critical items: Sanitizer in the sink is below required concentration.

Non-critical items: Tile along the wall by the hand wash sink is busted and missing; Tile floor in disrepair in the dish washing/fryer area; Soil and food debris on the floor below the drink station; Grease and food debris on the floor below fryers; Wall near the hand wash sink is dirty; Build up on the soda fountain nozzles at the drive through; Thermometer not observed in the under counter refrigerator – corrected; No thermometer available in the walk-in freezer; Food debris in the bottom of the reach-in freezer; Plastic shelving in the storage area is dirty.



Community Mission

Critical items: No sanitizer available at the time of the inspection.

Non-critical items: Some soil on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator.



Followup visit (Nov. 7)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Fort Chariton

Critical items: Cooked product not date marked in the bottom of the Cold Tech reach-in cooler.

Non-critical items: Grease on the floor along wall behind the cook line; Food debris on the can opener; Knives laying in the hand wash only sink; Gasket on the door of the Pepsi reach-on cooler coming loose; Thermometers not observed in the bottle coolers at the bar.



Pagliai’s Pizza

Critical items: Can of RAID roach spray stored below the hand wash sink.

Non-critical items: Some soil in the bottom of the prep cooler; Dead roaches observed in the cabinet below the hand wash sink and the bottom shelf below dough roller; Mold on the interior of the ice machine.



Followup visit (Oct. 30)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Backroads Bar and Grill

Critical items: Pan of cooked chili in the refrigerator not date marked; Refrigerator in the bar at 46 F.

Non-critical items: Soil on the bottom shelf of the work table; Food debris in the microwave interior; Water on the kitchen floor; Light fixture loose from the ceiling over stove.



Followup visit (Oct. 25)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



La Pa

Critical items: Cockroach observed on the wall by the hand sink – removed; The dishwasher is not sanitizing; Hose attached to the faucet of the prep sink without backflow protection.

Non-critical items: Gasket coming torn and coming loose from refrigerator drawer; Some soil around the floor drain by the soda fountain; Food debris on the floor along the wall behind prep coolers; Water pooled on the floor along walls in the dishwashing area; Some debris on top of the dishwasher; Thermometers not observed in the bottle coolers at the bar – corrected.



Followup visit (Oct. 16)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Water pooled along the wall below the dishwasher.



TP’s Office

Critical items: Spray bottles containing chemicals at the bar are not labeled with contents.

Non-critical items: No soap at the sink at bar for hand washing; No paper towels at the sink at bar for hand washing; Mold in the soda gun nozzle at bar; Mold on the interior of the ice machine; Trash and soil on the floor below the bar.



Followup visit (Oct. 29)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Still no paper towels available at the bar hand sink.



Jackson Stables

Critical items: Cans of insecticide stored in cabinet – removed.

Non-critical items: None.



Ayerco – South

Critical items: Mouse droppings in the cabinets below the sinks.

Non-critical items: Debris on the floor of the storage building.



Followup visit (Oct. 18)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Crystal Clear Ice and Water

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Aldi Foods

Critical items: Raw bacon stored above ready to eat products in display cooler.

Non-critical items: None.



Followup visit (Nov. 4)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Truman Dobson C-Store

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Truman West Campus C-Store

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Plywood shelves in the storage cabinet are not painted or sealed to be easily cleanable.



Walmart

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: No hot water available to the hand washing sink in the produce area; No paper towels at the produce hand sink – corrected; Atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink is in disrepair; Tongs stored in the hand washing only sink in the deli – corrected.



Adair County Detention Center

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Kirksville Manor Care Center

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Bulk containers (totes) not labeled with the contents; Employees purse stored on the work table; Food debris and soil on the floor below and behind equipment; Debris on the floor in the dish room; Cobwebs on the can rack in the storage room.



Arbors at Highland Crest

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Some metal shavings near the can opener blade; Lint build up on the return air vent over storage shelf and over dish washer.



Kirksville Primary School

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Some buildup on top of dish machine; Water pooled on the floor of the walk-in cooler.





