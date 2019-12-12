Members of the Tonka Hills Restaurant reopening lined up in front of the restaurant Wednesday afternoon to hold a ribbon cutting and welcome public residents into the building for a tour. Accompanied by the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce and the previous owners, the new staff welcomed in dozens of patrons to see the newly updated interior. Food was served to members invited to a soft-opening dinner and new owner Travis Cash wandered from table to table, talking to visiting and greeting patrons about what their thoughts were on the new space.