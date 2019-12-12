On Wednesday December 11, 2019 the Miller County Sheriff’s Office along the Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and the Missouri National Guard Counter Drug Unit executed a search warrant during the early morning hours in Brumley, Mo. During the search Timothy Hunsperger, 38 of Brumley, Mo. was located hiding in an attic area of the home. Hunsperger refused to comply with commands from deputies and after a brief struggle was taken into custody on an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant.

On Wednesday December 11, 2019 the Miller County Sheriff’s Office along the Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and the Missouri National Guard Counter Drug Unit executed a search warrant during the early morning hours in Brumley, Mo. During the search Timothy Hunsperger, 38 of Brumley, Mo. was located hiding in an attic area of the home. Hunsperger refused to comply with commands from deputies and after a brief struggle was taken into custody on an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant.

Located where Hunsperger was found was a bag of crystalline substance that weighed approximately 200 grams. Raelynn Koenigsfeld, 27, who also resides at the residence was arrested as well. Another male subject, Jeremy Runion, 40, of Macks Creek was located in a shed on the property and was found in possession of methamphetamine. All three individuals were arrested and transported to the Miller County Jail where they were charged with the following charges from the Miller County Prosecutors Office. Timothy Hunsperger; Trafficking Drugs 1st Degree. Bond $100,000 cash/surety including a no bond warrant for his parole violation. Raelynn Koenigsfeld; Trafficking Drugs 1st Degree and Hindering Prosecution. Bond $100,000 cash/surety. Jeremy Runion; Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $25,000 cash/surety.

Sheriff Gregoire would like to include that the charges are mere allegations and the three are innocent until proven guilty by a Court of Law. Sheriff Gregoire would also like to encourage the residents of Miller County to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office with any suspicious activity or crimes observed.