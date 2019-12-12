Time is running out for lake residents to submit their baking contest entries for 2019. With prizes on the line, it’s time to fire up those ovens and get creative!

Do you have a crowd-pleasing holiday treat? Enter it into this year’s holiday baking contest for a chance to win! We can already smell the cookies, fresh from the oven ... it’s time to start baking holiday goodies!

Each holiday season, the Lake Sun hosts a cookie contest, but this year the rules have changed. Instead of just cookies, staff has decided to open the contest to just about anything you can bake! Pies, brownies, cakes, pastries, candies — whatever it is you like to make during the holiday season, we’ll take it!

Entries will be blindly judged and the top three winners will receive a gift certificate.

To enter, bring your baked goods to the Lake Sun/Lake Media office at the Old School Commons in Osage Beach (formerly the Osage Beach Elementary off of Hwy. 54). Please have enough samples for about 10 judges.

Include your recipe on a piece of paper or note card with your name and contact telephone number. Entrants must live in Camden, Miller or Morgan counties. Deadline is noon on Wednesday, December 18. Winners will be notified shortly after. Entries will be judged on flavor, texture, appearance and creativity.