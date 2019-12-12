Snow along the East Coast on Wednesday morning disrupted morning commutes and caused some school delays and closures as subzero temperatures struck the Midwest and Northern Plains.

Snow along the East Coast on Wednesday morning disrupted morning commutes and caused some school delays and closures as subzero temperatures struck the Midwest and Northern Plains. The winter weather whiplash came on the heels of temperatures that soared as high as 60 degrees Tuesday for some.

The Washington, D.C., region received its first snow of the season, and some schools operated on a two-hour delay.

The snow was expected to taper off over the Northeast by Wednesday evening and resume over New England on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Northern Plains, snow was expected Wednesday evening, moving into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes by Thursday morning. The snow was expected to continue over the Upper Great Lakes through Friday morning.

Over the next couple days, the Northern Plains could see 3-6 inches of snow, and the Upper Great Lakes could see 6-10 inches, the National Weather Service said.

In the Upper Midwest, an arctic blast was expected to bring temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, but no record lows were expected to be broken, the National Weather Service said.

Minneapolis-St. Paul on Wednesday dipped below zero for the third straight day in December for the first time since Christmas 2017, according to Weather.com. The Twin Cities saw wind chills of -30 and -31 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Officials said the wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 20 minutes.

Freezing rain was possible over parts of the Central/Southern Appalachians overnight Thursday into Friday, the National Weather Service said. By the weekend, rain is expected along the East Coast.