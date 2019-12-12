Three students from Camdenton Middle School were selected for the 2020 Southwest American Choral Directors Association (SWACDA) Divisional Honor Choirs. Avalon Enemark was selected for the 8-10 Women’s Honor Choir. Carter Smith and Jackson Basham were selected for the 8-10 Men’s Honor choir. These students are current members of the CMS Laker Chorale and were selected by their directors to submit an audition. SWACDA is a division of the American Choral Directors Association and covers seven states: Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and New Mexico. Over 1100 students submitted auditions for this year’s honor choirs. Approximately 100 students were selected for each choir. These students will attend the SWACDA Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, in March, to participate in rehearsals and to present a concert for the SWACDA membership.