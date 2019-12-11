At 3:37 on December 10th, the Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to a report of a capsized canoe with two (2) occupants in the area of the 19mm on the Lake of the Ozarks. Crews arriving on the scene were able to locate and assist one occupant out of the water who reported a second occupant to be missing.

With the assistance of Highway Patrol Water Division a search and drag operation was begun for the missing individual. This operation was conducted until such time as the dive team from Mid County Fire arrived to assist in the search. The area in question was in 40’ of water with heavy debris consisting of concrete and rebar on the bottom. The search was suspended at 1823 and will resume again today. Any further questions should be directed towards the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Jefferson City.