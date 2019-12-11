Great Southern Bank in Camdenton presented Citizens Against Domestic Violence with a $1,000 donation as part of the company’s A Grand Day to Celebrate event held December 3. Pictured are CADV outreach coordinator Amy Thompson, Great Southern Bank Banking Center Manager Stacie Winfrey, CADV executive director Sheree Keely, and Great Southern Bank employee Brooklyn Smith.

On December 3 the Camdenton branch hosted an open house to raise awareness for CADV and the services the organization provides by passing out informational material and refreshments. Branches located in rural communities across the Midwest participated in the event which donated $1,000 to 25 non-profit organizations. CADV is celebrating 35 years of providing free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in the Lake of the Ozarks area. They have a 28-bed shelter in Camdenton, a 24 hour hotline, crisis intervention programs, provide court advocacy, support groups and on-going support to victims. For more information go to www.cadv-voc.org.