Wednesday, Nov. 27

• 200 block of Aaron Lane – illegal dumping

• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 100 block of Cooper, Buckner – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• 700 block of Lee Ann Circle – suspicious person

• 700 block of Joseph Circle – parking complaint

• 800 block of Willow – citizen contact

• 100 block of Route BB – area check

• Sni-A-Bar and Harvest – area check

• 900 block of Deer Creek – disturbance

• Raytown Police Department – prisoner transport

Thursday, Nov. 28

• I-70 westbound off-ramp – area check

• 300 block of Front Street – warrant confirmation

• 200 block of Cypress – assault

• 200 block of Walnut – suspicious person

• Ray County – prisoner transport

• Independence Police Department – prisoner transport

• 1100 block of Ephrium – area check

Friday, Nov. 29

• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – area check

• 2000 block of Hedgewood – area check

• 100 block of Main St – check the well being

• 1004 Sandy Lane – area check

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – animal bite

• 800 block of SanKar – area check

Saturday, Nov. 30

• 1300 block of Brentwood Drive – check the well being

• 1500 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main St – motor vehicle accident

• 300 block of Old U.S. 40 – recovered stolen auto

• 1100 block of Broadway, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 1400 block of Mary Court – citizen contact

Sunday, Dec. 1

• 100 block of Rock Creek – alarm

• 900 block of Persimmon Court – alarm

• Eastbound I-70 – area check

• 100 block of Harris – suspicious auto

• 1100 block of Seymour – alarm

• 40 Hwy and Sni-A-Bar – area check

• 800 block of Capelle – citizen contact

Monday, Dec. 2

• 1500 block of Jaclyn – parking complaint

• 1100 block of Sandy – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main St – stealing

• 700 block of Albatross – stealing

• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact

• Sni-A-Bar and Sandy Lane – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main St – stealing

• 700 block of Main St – stealing

• I-70 – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 500 block of S.W. Graystone Drive – stealing

• 1100 block of Golfview – 911 hang-up

• Eastbound I-70 off-ramp – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

• 300 block of Jefferson – VIN verification

• 200 block of Barr Road – suspicious auto

• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact

• 1400 block of NE Jaclyn – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main St – fingerprints

• 700 Squire Court – VIN verification

• 700 block of Main St – found property

• 800 block of Lakeview Drive – citizen contact

• 1000 block of Ryan Road – suspicious auto

• 1100 block of Dean – disturbance