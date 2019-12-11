Camdenton R-III School District employees Beth Miller, Karen Webb, Theresa Siegal, and Max Bell are recognized for receiving the December Classified Employee of the Week.

Afterschool Services Secretary Beth Miller

Beth is a ray of sunshine that walks into our office daily to make our world better. She is always helpful, completes tasks as assigned and goes out of her way to help everyone. She is a joy to work with and is always positive!

Dogwood Elementary Paraprofessional Karen Webb

Karen works as a paraprofessional in a preschool/ECSE classroom at Dogwood Elementary. Karen is a person that many staff members look to for behavior intervention strategies/ideas to implement for students who are struggling. Karen continuously goes above and beyond for the staff and students she works with every day. Karen is always on the “lookout” for materials/items that can make our units stronger and more hands on as well as keeps us organized with our bus lists and our “lunch bunch” rotations (kids who stay all day).

Oak Ridge Intermediate Food Services Theresa Siegel

Theresa goes above and beyond to help out teachers at ORI. She volunteers at least four or five hours per week to help the teachers by laminating/ copying/ hole punching and anything else that the teachers here at Oak Ridge need. She also does an awesome job in the kitchen preparing meals for students each day.

Oak Ridge Intermediate Paraprofessional Max Bell

Oak Ridge is taken back by the love, the patience, and the consistency that the special education paraprofessional Max Bell pours out to the students. During the school day, he goes above and beyond for students to help them in all aspects of their lives. No matter what happens in the classroom during the day, Mr. Bell continues to stay positive and assist students in achieving their full potential.

The Classified Employee of the Week is chosen through staff submissions. CCEA members recognize classified employees who have made a difference in their field.