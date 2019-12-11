Thirty-one students from Camdenton High School were recently selected as members of the Central District Missouri Music Educators Association All-District Honor Choirs.

Thirty-one students from Camdenton High School were recently selected as members of the Central District Missouri Music Educators Association All-District Honor Choirs. These students auditioned for and were selected in September. In November, they attended rehearsals and presented a concert at Waynesvile High School. All of these students are current members of the CHS Choral Program. The students selected were Marian Bennion, Makaiah Goff, Lexi Jones, Chloe Moriarity, Katie Russell, Georgi Carolus, Audrey Currier, Riley Glissendorf, Emmagrace Smith, Josh Crane, Ryan Figgins, Chase Fillpot, Don Hudson, Garrison Mack, Finn McNally, Joab Smith, Jaden Younker, Donald Lane, Alex Baur, Tyler Findley, Matthew Gannon, Gage Hauck, Lake Mayer, Jase Nicklas, Nicholas Stimple, Tyler Swanigan, Dustin Vermillion, Curtis Nicklas, Payne Patton, Aiden Goodwin, and Aaron Maag.