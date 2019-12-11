Three students from Camdenton High School were selected for the 2020 Missouri All-State Choir.

Three students from Camdenton High School were selected for the 2020 Missouri All-State Choir. Tyler Findley was selected as bass alternate, Marian Bennion was selected as a soprano, and Josh Crane was selected as a tenor. The Missouri All-State Choir is a very select choir of approximately 190 students from across the state. In order to be considered for this choir, students must audition by singing an aria or art song, display their ability to sight-read and also sing a prepared quartet. In the past twenty-six years, Camdenton High School has had ninety students selected as members of the All-State Choir. These students will attend the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference in January, to participate in rehearsals and present a concert to the MMEA membership.