While Missouri's 2020 legislative session is likely to be dominated by the usual suspects — taxes, schools, roads and public safety — those aren't the only topics to watch when things get going in January.

Legislation pre-filed this week covers a range of hot button issues likely to prompt debate (and make headlines) even if they don't become law.

Fighting misinformation

Rep. Jim Murphy, a Republican from St. Louis County, thinks kids need help learning to vet the news in an age where so much is at their fingertips.

HisHouse Bill 1402 would create a committee to write and implement a curriculum for schools to teach students “how to process the information put before them each day.”

“Our kids aren’t prepared to process all of this information, and some are taking advantage of the situation, feeding misinformation or propaganda to push their agendas forward at the detriment of our youth,” he said. “We have to help ready our kids and teach them what to look for, to help them understand how and why misinformation is spread.”

Stanford University researchsuggests he’s right.

After testing thousands of middle-schoolers across 12 states on how they evaluate information online, researchers said the overall results could besummed up in one word: "bleak.”

In the past few months, similar legislation has beenfiled in South Carolina andpassed in California.

Endorsements for college athletes

Two representatives think student athletes should be paid for use of their names, images and likenesses.

Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O'Fallon, filedHouse Bill 1564 this week, which would allow athletes at Missouri colleges, including Missouri State University, to get paid to appear car commercials and video games just like the pros.

Rep. Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, said Thusday he plans to file similar legislation soon.

The push comes just months after California passed similar legislation, sending the NCAA scrambling and other states racing to catch up.

In October, the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow college athletes to benefit from the use of their names, images and likenesses “in a manner consistent with the college model" and directed each of its three divisions to make rules changes no later than January 2021.

Reaction to the ideas has been mixed among high-profile coaches in the state.

MSU men’s basketball coach Dana Ford said the idea "frightened" him because it would“open a can of worms” for recruiting, administration and fundraising.

Cuonzo Martin, the men’s basketball coach at the University of Missouri-Columbia who spent his college days playing for Purdue was more exuberant.

“I think it’s a great thing for all student-athletes,” Martin told the Post-Dispatch, "My wife and I have talked about this for years. When I was in college I was on scholarship, but it wasn’t as if that covered everything. I didn’t have to pay for (tuition, room and board), but I didn’t have any money to do anything."

"The thing for me is the how," he added. "How do you go about doing it?”

Rogers, the Kansas City Democrat, said details will depend on the NCAA, colleges and Congress coming up with a nationwide solution. But he thinks Missouri can help by righting a wrong and forcing the issue.

"We're just saying they can be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness, which regular students can already do," he said. "The NCAA and the feds are going to be the ones that have to fix it, but my goal is to be the catalyst to gets it going."

Changing how petitions work

Republicans are also looking at making it harder for residents to place initiative petitions on the ballot.

In recent years, progressives and others have used petitions to bypass the Republican legislature and enact minimum wage increases and wide-ranging ethics with direct voter approval.

Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville, filed two bills this week that would raise the standards they have to meet and the upfront costs to get started.

Senate Joint Resolution 31 would ask voters to change the state constitution to more than double the number of signatures required to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot and require a two-thirds vote to pass it.

There's one key exception, though: amendments adopted before Dec. 3, 2020, could be repealed with a simple 51 percent majority.

That's important to Republicans because they plan toask voters to reverse changes to the redistricting process the party opposed next year.

Senate Bill 522 would require petitioners to pay $500 for each petition sample sheet they file with the Secretary of State and $25 for each page after 10 pages. The money would be refunded if the measure ultimately made it on the ballot.

Look for Democrats to fight backthe same way they did this year, when they cast similar proposals as an attack on democracy.

Daylight Savings Time forever

On a lighter note — literally — Rep. Tim Remole is looking to make daylight savings time permanent.

HisHouse Bill 1356 would create a pact including Missouri and open to any other state that also wants make the switch.

When the pact reaches 20 states, Missouri and the other states would spring forward for the last time.

It’s been proposed before and has never gotten far. But that doesn't mean leaders aren't at all interested.

Whenthe Wichita Eagle wrote a story about Kansas lawmakers considering the change this year, Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, called it “an idea with some merit.”

He added, "The idea that as you travel across the country you have to change your watches and clocks, it seems like a relic of a bygone era."

Bible classes in public schools?

Bringing more Christianity into the classroom could also be under consideration.

Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, fileda bill this week allowing school districts to offer electives familiarizing students with the cultural and historical significance of the Hebrew scriptures and the New Testament. The same languagepassed the House this year.

This year's criticism will probably come back in 2020, too.

Opponents see Baker's idea as a public endorsement of Christianity that violates the separation of church and state the U.S. Constitution requires.

Baker's bill requires instruction to avoid endorsing any religion, but critics say that’s basically impossible.

“You tend to favor one religion over another,” ACLU Missouri’s Sara Bakersaid last session. “The bill only references the Old and New Testaments, and there are other religions with books.”

Baker and Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis have also filed bills requiring “In God We Trust” to be displayed in prominent locations in public schools.

Dinkins’ bill would also mandate the display in all public buildings and require school districts to instruct students on the national motto in by the fifth grade.

A similar effort in 2019 didn’t get very far.

Closing the primaries

At least one Republican is also trying to close Missouri’s primary elections again.

Rep. Dan Stacy, R-Blue Springs, filed a bill this week that would require voters to select a party no less than 23 weeks before the partisan primaries, and would bar unaffiliated voters from participating before the general election.

It's similar to the one he and Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, pushed this year that divided Republicans and never came back up for a final vote in the House afternarrowly avoiding defeat on an initial tally.

Earlier this year,Taylor told the News-Leader the current open primary "free-for-all" allows outsiders to meddle in what should be party members’ decisions, which he compared to a business allowing its competitor to choose its CEO.

The state Republican Party has advocated closed primaries on similar grounds, passing a resolution a few years back that called for changes in light of former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill encouraging her supporters to vote in the 2012 GOP Senate primary for her preferred opponent.

It worked: That opponent, U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, won the primary and then imploded, infamously answering a question about when abortion is permissible by saying that in cases of "legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down" and not become pregnant.

Trying again on motorcycle helmets

Finally, Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is taking another run at allowing some motorcyclists to ditch their helmets if they so choose.

HisSenate Bill 590 would repeal the state’s helmet requirement for riders ages 18 and older so long as they have qualifying health insurance to cover the cost of motorcycle injuries.

Gov. Mike Parson, a fellow Republican, vetoed a measure combining that idea and othersin July.

But Burlison pointed out that Parson, who supported repealing the helmet rule as a legislator, took no issue with Burlison’s idea inhis veto message.

Opponents in both parties will likely repeat criticism they've shared for years: that helmets save lives and taxpayer money.

National Highway Transportation Safety Agency researchindicateshelmets saved more than 1,800 lives in both 2016and 2017, and that if all motorcyclists would have worn helmets in those years, more than 1,500 people could have been saved.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees,writing on its website, "The single most effective way for states to save lives and save money is a universal helmet law."

Burlison has pointed out that after Michigan repealed its law in 2012,researchers found no difference between death rates in the 12 months before and after the move.

They did note a 14 percent increase in head injuries, though.