Members of the Genuine Country Music Association (GCMA) recently presented a check for $17,000 to the State Fair Community College Foundation to fund scholarships for students attending SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks (SFCC-LOZ).

Members of the Genuine Country Music Association (GCMA) recently presented a check for $17,000 to the State Fair Community College Foundation to fund scholarships for students attending SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks (SFCC-LOZ). The money was raised at the seventh annual Classic Country Jamboree on Oct. 20 at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.

“The donations from the Genuine Country Music Association help make college a reality for students right here at the Lake of the Ozarks,” said Dr. Joanna Anderson, SFCC president. “I am so grateful to the GCMA, and all of those who worked so hard, especially John and Lynn Farrell, to make this gift possible.”

Last month, the Missouri Community College Association presented the Award of Distinction to John and Lynn Farrell, organizers of the GCMA and owners of John Farrell Real Estate Co., for their continued support of State Fair Community College at Lake of the Ozarks.

Over the last seven years, the GCMA event has raised approximately $100,000 for its endowed scholarship.