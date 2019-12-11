Over the last six years, Bikes for Books has worked with Dogwood Elementary students to bolster their reading skills. Dogwood Social Interventionist Ginny Gilbert says that the main goal is to incentivize reading at home and to build general reading skills.

In order to achieve this, students take home a reading log that tracks progress of their time reading per day. For every 10 minutes of reading, the students can color in one token and attempt to fill a sheet of these tokens.

Once completed, they are awarded a raffle ticket. At the end of the school year, a drawing will be held consisting of all the raffle tickets that students earned over the year. The winners receive a donated bike. The winners are comprised of 4 pre-k students, 6 Kindergarten students, 6 1st grade students, and 6 2nd grade students; half boy and girl at each level.

Students are allowed to complete as many sheets as they are able to over the entire school year. The sheets are handed out at the start of August and run throughout each month.

The project was originally created by Angie Stolte, who has gone on to work at Hawthorn Elementary. Gilbert says she was asked to keep the program going and happily accepted the responsibility. She says that, as a kid, reading was a big part of her life and now holds a dear part of her memories. She says that it’s important for her to do her best to keep the program going strong as it’s an important part of a young person’s life to read and develop those skills alongside a vibrant imagination.

So far, the program has received 22 donated bikes for the year. Rich’s Dock Co., WCA and Sylvia’s Pet Grooming are among those who donated to the cause, alongside other businesses and private donors. Gilbert is excited to total the reading tokens completed by the students and see exactly how much reading was encouraged through the yearly event.

“I love being able to help develop these kids relationships with reading for the first time. It’s so important,” Giblert said.