Blues Jam

The Lake of the Ozarks Blues Society will host a blues jam featuring Stonewall Jackson and Friends starting Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at Seven Springs Winery. Everyone welcome to join in.

Old Tyme Christmas

The annual Olde Tyme Christmas in Linn Creek will be held at the Camden County Museum Dec. 14 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Celebrate the Christmas season with kids crafts, gift ideas, free museum tours, exhibits and more.

Lake Ozark Christmas Parade

The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade will be held along the Bagnell Dam Strip Dec. 14 startiing at 1 p.m. After the parade, Santa will meet with kids at Luby’s Stage.