The third annual Carols In The Caverns concert series will begin in December 2019. Musicians and choirs from around the region will perform holiday classics in the natural acoustics of Stark Caverns, located just 7 miles north of Bagnell Dam, outside of Eldon, MO. The popular event continues to grow, and while seating is limited, Stark Caverns is working to make it even easier to attend. Tickets purchased online will be assigned seating in order of purchase. The nominal ticket cost of $5 for ages 5 and older covers the overhead of the event, which is designed to showcase local talent.

Performing this year are guitar soloist Michael Walton, Girl Scout Troop 71490 out of Eldon, the Girls Glee and Les Chanteurs high-school choirs of School of the Osage, and the Ninth Street Christian Church Choir. A complete schedule of events can be found online at www.StarkCaverns.com/carols-in-the-caverns.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly, and refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the event. Groups interested in performing are invited to contact Stark Caverns.

About Stark Caverns.

A show cave located just outside of Eldon,MO, Stark Caverns invites visitors to come inside & enjoy the great outdoors! Take a journey through the ages as you explore amazing geological formations, Native American artifacts, & ancient bear beds. Stark Caverns is dedicated to preserving the geology and history of Missouri, with a focus on education and community.