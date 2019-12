William O. Esther was a descendant from early Decaturville area settlers. He owned several farms in Camden County, including the farm that became the town of new Linn Creek. In 1930, the 926-acre farmland was subdivided and became Linn Creek. Along with several other houses, their home in old Linn Creek was moved up the valley to new Linn Creek. Pictured is the home being moved from old to new Linn Creek. The inset is the home today on N. Lake Street in New Linn Creek.