The holiday season brings families together for meals and gift exchange around the country. Unfortunately, the demand of the season isn’t always easy. For some families, the need of aid by local food banks is a gift on its own. With a number of lake food banks to supply these needs, the demand for donations and volunteering hours grows even higher.

Hope House of Miller County board president Katie Thorman says that the pantry is always open, but the demand during the holidays ramps up significantly. The pantry is funded in part by the thrift store attached to the location, and Thorman says that the group is always looking for more donations of both food for the bank and items for the thrift store.

This year has seen an uptick in need from Hope House, as Thorman says they enrolled nearly 30-40 monthly families more than last year. Basic needs are always in need of donations, such as canned goods, cereal and cleaning supplies such as detergent and soap. She says that donations are always welcome during business hours and everything given is appreciated.

The Lamb House in Camdenton is another option for Camden County residents, and director Gary Mitchell says they are ready for the winter rush. Though the pantry is welcoming any donations, he says they like to turn their attention to warmer meals when the cold months begin. This includes soups, instant potatoes and anything warm. He too says they year has seen an uptick in need and expects the winter months to be busy.



Though Lamb House will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Mitchell says that they are ready to help all families prepare for a pleasant holiday. He says the volunteer hours the pantry has received have helped push through the rush and believes they will be more than prepared for whatever may come.

Eldon Community Food Pantry manager Schery Branstetter says they are always needing more donations, though the cooperative work they share with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri helps them keep stock. Based out of Columbia, Eldon Community Food Pantry receives a truck of food once a month which helps them keep their own stock steady throughout the year.

Branstetter says they are in good shape for the holiday season. The demand has remained steady and she doesn’t believe it’s much busier than other times of the year. She says that they are looking primarily for donations of food that don’t require much prep, such as peanut butter and mac and cheese, as many of the families in need have low access to cooking utensils.

For those seeking aid during the season, other options around the lake include Share the Harvest in Camdenton and Morgan County Food Pantry in Versailles.