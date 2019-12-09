Ryan Richardson, math teacher at Camdenton Middle School, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mr. Richardson has been a valuable addition to the CMS team. His constant inquiries not only push the minds of our students, but also provoke valuable reflection among his colleagues. Ryan puts in countless hours of planning making sure CMS students find the relevance of math in their daily lives. Mr. Richardson's efficacy with students pushes them to achieve at their greatest levels. Regardless of their ability, he will find a way for his students to be successful. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.