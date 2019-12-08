An Osage Beach driver was left with serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle Friday night.

Dylan G. Ervie, 23, was driving his 2005 Nissan Titan on MO 5 near Harvest Road when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway. He began to skid and slide and overturned. After traveling a short distance, Ervie was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by MU Air to University Hospital.

Ervie was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.