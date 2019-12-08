Four passengers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a crash in a pursuit with Miller County law enforcement Friday morning.

Preston J. Cash, 22, driver, was operating a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero with Douglas P. Corneluis, 35, Zackery A. Lage, 19, and Sydney G. Smoot, 19, in the vehicle. The vehicle was involved in a pursuit with Miller County law enforcement when Cash lost control and travelled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, landing on its top.

All four passengers were sent to Lake Regional Hospital. Cash, Lage and Smoot all sustained moderate injuries, while Corneluis sustained serious injuries. None of the passengers were wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. Charges following the pursuit are still pending.