Two seniors at William Chrisman High School have been selected as Rotary Students of the Month for December 2019.

• Christian Meza has received the McCoy Award for Academic Excellence and has participated in soccer and the Health Occupation Students of America club while at Chrisman. He has also participated in KC Health Tracks, a program in which high school students learn about health care occupations. Christian plans to attend college and to obtain a doctorate in physical therapy.

Christian is the son of Liliana and Virgilio Meza.

• Carrie Robinson has served as her class president and as a student council member. In addition she has received a National Girls STEM Award and has participated in science and math activities, including being the driver for the school robotics team, a middle school Lego League robotics mentor, and a STEM Academy Ambassador for the Independence School District.

Carrie has also played in the marching and symphonic bands and has served as the Chrisman drum major. She participated in the Straight and Gay Alliance and served as co-president of Students Against Destructive Decisions. She was also chosen to participate in Missouri Girls State. Further, Carrie has been an AFS host sister during her time at Chrisman.

Carrie’s plan is to attend Wichita State University to study civil engineering technology.

Carrie is the daughter of Gary and Linda Robinson.