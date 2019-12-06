Dana Robinson retired from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) effective Nov. 1, 2019. Robinson had 25 years of service with MoDOT at the time of his retirement.

Robinson began his career in May 1994 as a seasonal maintenance worker at the Kirksville maintenance facility. Robinson would work his way up at Kirksville to become the assistant maintenance supervisor in 2009. After spending 17 years of his career at Kirksville, he moved to the Lancaster facility in 2011 as the maintenance supervisor, and that is the position from which he retired.

“I will never forget the tornado that went through Kirksville in 2009, and the devastation it brought with it,” Robinson said. “Two days later, we were battling flooding. You just never knew what the day would bring.”

Robinson and his wife, Marsha, live in Greentop. Their daughter, Chloe, also lives in the area.



