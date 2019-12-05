A Lake Area state lawmaker has filed legislation to designate a portion of U.S. Highway 54 in Miller County in the memory a local law enforcement officer who died while responding to an emergency call.

Rep. Rocky Miller (R-Lake Ozark) pre-filed the bill on Dec. 2 before the start of the legislative session in January. His House Bill 1447 would designate a three-mile stretch of U.S. 54 the “Casey L. Shoemate Memorial Highway.” Shoemate died on April 20, 2018, when his patrol car was involved in a head-on collision on Route Y in Miller County. He was responding to a structure fire at the time of the crash.

If approved, the memorial designation would run from the intersections of State Highway 87 and U.S. 54 near Eldon, southwest more than three miles to the intersection of State Highway 52 and U.S. 54.

According to the Miller County Sheriff, Shoemate drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, with his sirens and lights activated, to overtake a fire apparatus also apparently headed to the scene of the fire, but which did not have its sirens and lights activated. Shoemate’s patrol vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by a Florissant, Mo., man.

Shoemate was 26 at the time of his death. He is survived by two children.

He had been with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department since October 2017 and had previously worked at the Eldon and Versailles Police Departments. Following his death, his name was added to the Lake Area Emergency Services Memorial in Osage Beach.

The Missouri House of Representatives convenes on January 8, 2020, to consider legislation.