Check out these holiday events that are sure to bring the Christmas spirit!

Christmas for Kids

December 7 at The Lodge of Four Seasons

The Lake Area Christmas for Kids fundraiser is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Ozark Coast to provide Christmas presents to needy Lake area children. The cocktail party and dinner includes a large silent and live auction held during the evening. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Reserve a table or individual tickets are $70, plus a $20 donation or an unwrapped toy.

For more information, go to www.lakeareachristmasforkids.com.

Holiday Dance

December 7 at Ozark Yacht Club

The Lake of the Ozarks Swing Dance Club will host a “20/20 Holiday Vision” themed dance from 7-10:30 p.m. The evening stars off with a free dance lesson followed by dancing. Cost to attend for member and sister club members cost $7 and $10 for non-members. Couples and singles are welcome.

For more information, call Chuck at 314-397-3474 or go to www.lakeozarksswingdance.com.

Santa’s Workshop

December 7 at the Eldon South Elementary School

Eldon Elementary PTO’s Santa’s Workshop will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with holiday fun including hot chocolate and cookies, Christmas stories, Santa letter writing, reindeer food making and more will be held. Pictures with Santa will be available for $3.

Christmas on the Square

December 7 on the Courthouse Lawn in Camdenton

The Camdenton Chamber of Commerce hosts this event with free activities for the family from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Running of the Elves 5K will be held at 8 a.m. Registration is at 7:15 a.m. Free activities for kids on the courthouse lawn. There will be ornament making, hot chocolate and hot dogs, games and prizes, a nativity scene, petting zoo and more. Watch for Santa to arrive by firetruck at 11 a.m.!

For more information, call 573-346-2227.

Christmas Auction

December 7 at Elks Lodge 2517

The Lake of the Ozarks Elks Lodge No. 2517 in Osage beach, MO will be holding its annual Christmas Auction. The Silent Auction begins at 1pm and goes until 2:30 p.m. and the Live Auction starts at 3 p.m. The auction is open to the public. All funds raised go to purchase toys, clothing and Christmas food baskets for needy families in the Lake area.

For additional information contact Karen Schenk at 573-365-7012.

Holiday Play

December 12 & 13 at the Sunrise Beach Community Center

The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will present “A Christmas Story” at the community center at 7 p.m. The classic story about a boy who wants a Red Ryder for Christmas has been adapted by Philip Greecian and is directed by Beth Buffe. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

For more information, call Beth at 913-909-8603.

Old Tyme Christmas

December 14 at the Camden County Museum

The annual Olde Tyme Christmas in Linn Creek will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Celebrate the Christmas season with kids crafts, gift ideas, free museum tours, exhibits and more. Breakfast with Santa is from 9-11 a.m. Free pancake for kids 12 and under, $5 for a breakfast meal. At 2 p.m. a children’s Christmas play “The One and Only Santa” will be held. Admission to the play is $5 per family.

For more information, go to www.camdencountymuseum.org.

Family Theater

December 14 at the Camden County Museum

The Young Museum Players present “The One and Only Santa Claus” at 2 p.m. Cost is $5 per family. Refreshments will be served.

Breakfast with Santa

December 14 at the Lodge of Four Seasons

Come see Santa and enjoy a wide range of activities from 8-11 a.m. A holiday buffet, pictures with Santa, letters to Santa, elf storytelling, cookie decorating and craft workshops will be held. Special guests Santa Claus and his elves will be there. The Osage High School girls Glee Club will perform at 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. Cost is $9 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12 and free for kids 4 and younger.

Call 573-365-8025 to RSVP.

Santa Visit

December 14 & 15 at Performance Boat Center

Claus for a Cause will be held at Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach featuring a variety of activities open to the public to celebrate the holidays. Cost is $10 per person and free for children under the age of 2. The event includes face painting, elves’ activities, ornament making, reindeer food, Santa’s workshop and reindeer games. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Learning Center in Camdenton.

Check out the event on Facebook.

Pictures with Santa

December 14 & 21 at the Stonecrest Mall



Pictures with Santa will be held at the Stonecrest Book & Toy store in the Stonecrest Mall from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for a small fee.

Christmas Village

Every weekend Thanksgiving-Christmas at Old Kinderhook

Spend the holiday season enjoying a variety of activities at Old Kinderhook in Camdenton. Every Friday-Sunday from Nov. 29-Dec. 21 there will be performers featured on The Ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, gingerbread house decorating, elf storytelling, games, food and other events. Don’t miss out on pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus & the elves. Some activities have a fee.

For more information, go to www.oldkinderhook.com/play/christmas-village-at-old-kinderhook.#christmasevents