"Rejoice The Season" with us as The Lake Area Community Orchestra continues their series of Winter Concerts with performances in Versailles and Lake Ozark.

The Royal Theatre, Vesailles, will host a concert on Sunday, December 15, at 7:00 pm. Lake Ozark Christian Church hosts a concert on Tuesday, December 17, also at 7:00 pm. Residents and visitors of the area are cordially invited to attend these free concerts. About 45 participants ranging in age from high school to the 80's make up this orchestra and come from many communities surrounding the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Some great seasonal Christmas music will be played, including A Classic Christmas, Carol of the Drum, Rejoice the Season, March of the Trolls, and A Trumpeter's Lullaby. There is music for everyone to enjoy.