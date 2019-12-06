The Bagnell Dam Association of REALTORS® held its annual Installation Banquet on Friday, November 22nd at Camden on the Lake Resort.

The Bagnell Dam Association of REALTORS® held its annual Installation Banquet on Friday, November 22nd at Camden on the Lake Resort. Greg Tolbert was installed as the Incoming President for 2020. Congratulations to the following award recipients:

Jonas Farrell – REALTOR® of the Year

Herman & Diane Page/The Real Estate Book – Affiliate of the Year

Melissa Krantz – President’s Award Photos provided