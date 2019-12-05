The season of giving and receiving is here. According to a new survey released by a national company, Missourians run a higher risk than most states of finding themselves the victims or porch thieves.

According to Security.org, Americans are expected to spend more online shopping this holiday season than ever before. Nearly 8 in 10 U.S. adults are regular online shoppers, and those numbers are only expected to continue rising in the future. In fact, by the end of 2019, it’s projected that Americans will spend more than $605 billion online, which would be a 15 percent increase from 2018.

The growth in online shopping has led to an increase in what are referred to as porch pirates. Thieves who target parcel and package deliveries. In a recent survey, Security.org reported 38% of survey respondents have been the victims of porch pirates who steal from porches, stoops and doorsteps.

According to their survey, those respondents believe they’ve had packages stolen from their homes after the packages were delivered. While Secuirty.org’s studies indicates that package theft is on the rise generally, but not all states seem to be targets to the same degree.

Based on the survey, Missouri holds the number 16 spot on the list of all states for porch pirates. Ranking showed Washington, D.C. and New Mexico lead the list. Missouri followed Alabama with Montana and Colorado grabbing the next 2 most common states where porch pirates are striking.

Here are key findings:

Missouri ranks No. 16 with 2,016 larceny thefts per 100,000 residents.

Larceny from buildings is the 3rd most common type accounting for 10.6% of all cases. Larceny from vehicles in No. 1 at 34.2% and shoplifting is No. 2 at 20.8%.

89% of larceny thefts occur in major metro areas.

Here are the 4 most common steps to prevent package theft:

Install doorbell camera (29%), install outdoor camera (23%),

Have packages sent to another address (17%)

Get a security system (12%).

Other suggested solutions: Give letter carrier a key, schedule deliveries when you are home, deliver packages to your workplace, use an Amazon locker.

Security.org specializes in sharing the latest research on home security, identity theft, cyber-security, medical alert systems.