Here is a “Look Back” at the 1956 Dogwood Parade in Camdenton at the Square. April 20-23, 1950, the first Camdenton Dogwood Festival was held. Most of the activities centered around the high school campus. Some of the highlights of this first Dogwood festival were Buffalo Barbecue, a carnival, a horse show, a fiddler’s contest, a square dance; there was also a Coon Hound and Fox Hound show and Boat Races on Sunday.