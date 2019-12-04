Camdenton Optimist Club President Lorraine Hilliard introduced Angie Creasy and Laura Davis, Speech Pathologists at Lake Regional Hospital.

Camdenton Optimist Club President Lorraine Hilliard introduced Angie Creasy and Laura Davis, Speech Pathologists at Lake Regional Hospital. Four full-time and one part-time Speech Pathologists work with both children and adults at the hospital, Eldon Clinic, Laurie Clinic and with outpatients, with speech development for children and also rehabilitation for those who have had accidents or strokes affecting speech. They are part of the rehab department at Lake Regional, including Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy comprised of 29 therapists. Optimists meet at noon on Mondays at RJ's Restaurant.