It’s the dream of every child in December to receive a letter from the man in the red hat: Santa Clause. This season, Heather Conner aimed to make this dream a reality for as many children as she could.

It’s the dream of every child in December to receive a letter from the man in the red hat: Santa Clause. This season, Heather Conner aimed to make this dream a reality for as many children as she could.

Earlier this year, Conner set up a Facebook page titled Osage Letters from Santa. On this page, she opened her inbox to parents across the country to send the names of their child and their address, where she would envelope a letter addressed from Santa and send it on its way.

The inspiration for the project came from her own children. Her two kids would love her out to the mailbox every morning to see what letters were inside. As she sorted through the letters, she says her oldest, who is 4-years-old, would always ask if any of the letters were for him. Eventually, Conner asked her sister to write her son a letter addressed from Santa to make his day. This is when the project came to mind.

From here, she proceeded to ask her friends if they would like her to write a letter to their kids in the same fashion. She says the idea was popular enough that she set up the official Facebook page and started to take as many offers as she could. Now, she has letters being sent to eight different states and over 200 total letters completed.

“It’s crazy, I thought I would get like 50 letters max,” Conner said.

The contents of the letter are a simple format, saying hello from the north pole and sending greeting for the holidays. Conner says that, depending on the age of the child, she will try to find ways to personalize the content as much as possible to make them unique to each recipient.

To Conner, the simple act of sending these letters represents the spirit of the holidays. She knows that the holidays can be a tough time for many families across the country, and being able to provide this service for free fills her with Christmas spirit. All letters are written, printed and sent out of Conner’s wallet for no charge, even though the high demand for the letters is starting to add up. Even so, she insists that no families provide money for the service and simply see it as a token of joy in the season of giving.

“I was raised without a whole lot of anything, so I know that having something like this that can be offered to you can be a big thing during this time of the year,” Conner said.

If you would like Santa to send a letter to your children, Conner says that the simplest way is to message the Osage Letters from Santa Facebook page. The service is free and all that is required is the children’s names, ages and an address to send to.