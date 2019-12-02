The public can learn how to help keep stormwater runoff clean and reduce erosion from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 as part of a workshop to discuss soil health and land management in the Greater Bonne Femme Creek watershed.

The workshop will be held at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Central Regional Conservation Office, 3500 Gans Rd.

The Greater Bonne Femme Watershed is entirely within Boone County and stretches from south Columbia, through Pierpont to the northern Ashland area, including Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, Columbia Regional Airport, and Three Creeks Conservation Area.

During the workshop presenters will offer information about topics that include cover crops, wildlife food plot management, and pest control. Lunch will be provided free to participants who register before Dec. 10 by calling 573-886-4330 or emailing stormwater@boonecountymo.org.