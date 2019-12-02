A Richland man has even more than usual to be thankful for this holiday week, as he claimed three Missouri Lottery prizes in a two-day span.

Kenneth Schroeder’s first prize was a $1,000 win on a “Merry Money” holiday Scratchers ticket purchased at Casey’s General Store, 2340 Highway 17, in Iberia. Schroeder said he particularly enjoys playing the Missouri Lottery’s holiday tickets each year, a fact that will figure in to more than one of his three recent wins. He claimed this prize on Monday, Nov. 25.

The second prize came from matching the Pick 3 numbers drawn that evening, which were 2 – 0 – 0. Schroeder purchased this winning ticket at Murphy Express, 4294 Osage Beach Parkway, in Osage Beach.

He claimed the $800 Pick 3 prize on Nov. 26 at Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City. After leaving and cashing his check at a nearby bank, Schroeder returned to the Lottery office and purchased a “Holiday Cash Bonus” Scratchers ticket.

As his luck with holiday Scratchers continued, Schroeder uncovered another $1,000 prize. Added all together, the Richland man won $2,800 in two days, on three different games.

“Merry Money” has more than $6.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $100,000; “Holiday Cash Bonus” has more than $5.6 million in remaining prizes, with two top prizes of $300,000.

