The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports nine people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Nov. 27, through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1. The number of fatalities is down from 11, during the 2018 thanksgiving holiday.

The patrol’s preliminary Thanksgiving Holiday traffic statistics include responding to 404 traffic crashes, 166 injuries, 7 fatalities, three drownings, 94 DWI arrests and 63 drug arrests, according to a press release from MSHP.

During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 543 traffic crashes, which included 11 fatalities and 140 injuries. Statewide, 13 people died and 498 people were injured in 1,640 traffic crashes over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Troopers arrested 86 people for DWI and made 67 drug arrests.

Of the seven traffic crash fatalities troopers investigated, five fatalities occurred in Troop C, in the St. Louis area; one fatality occurred in Troop B, in the Macon, area; and one fatality occurred in Troop D, in the Springfield area.

Darrell E. Taylor, 19, New London, was the one fatality for Troop B, headquartered in Macon. Taylor died at 12:50 p.m., on Nov. 30, when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on a wet roadway, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the ditch. The crash occurred on Missouri Route N west of Saverton, in Ralls County. Acting Ralls County Coroner Sgt. Shawn Lenard pronounced Taylor deceased at the scene. Taylor was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Three drownings occurred on Nov. 30 just southeast of Patton in southeast Missouri, where there was flooding over the holiday period.

Two juvenile males died when the vehicle in which they were passengers traveled into a flooded crossing. The vehicle was swept away with all occupants entering the water. The driver sustained moderate injuries; a third juvenile occupant sustained serious injuries. The third juvenile passenger was in a child restraint. It is unknown if the two fatalities and the driver were using safety devices. The incident occurred on County Road 356 southeast of Patton, at Little White Water Creek Crossing in Bollinger County. Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings pronounced both juvenile males deceased at the scene.

There were no boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, and no boating while intoxicated arrests reported during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.