On 11/29/19, deputies located a subject wanted for burglaries of several area businesses in the Macks Creek area. A vehicle stop was attempted on the individual however the vehicle failed to stop for deputies. After a brief vehicle pursuit, deputies were able to place the subject in custody without further incident. Deputies located a quantity of Methamphetamine and Marijuana on the subject pursuant to his arrest. The subject was placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges.

The Camden County Prosecutor charged Eddie E Hoskins Age 32 of Macks Creek with:

- Felony 2nd Degree Burglary

- Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Felony Resisting Arrest by Fleeing

Hoskins Also had Two misdemeanor warrants for failing to appear on traffic offenses. He remains in the Camden County Correctional Facility on a total surety bond of $25,300.00.