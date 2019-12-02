As a result of the search warrant, approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine, 24 grams of Hallucinogenic Mushrooms, 300 Grams of Marijuana, THC wax, Hashish, 3 grams of Fentanyl, 7 Hydrocodone pills, 113 pseudoephedrine tablets along with precursors used in the production of methamphetamine, 2 firearms, a large amount of currency, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money were seized.

In the early morning hours of December 1, 2019 officers with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Linn Creek. As a result of the search warrant, approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine, 24 grams of Hallucinogenic Mushrooms, 300 Grams of Marijuana, THC wax, Hashish, 3 grams of Fentanyl, 7 Hydrocodone pills, 113 pseudoephedrine tablets along with precursors used in the production of methamphetamine, 2 firearms, a large amount of currency, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money were seized. An additional search warrant was granted and as a result 189 hydrocodone pills, 2 grams of methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hashish, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution of controlled substances were seized. Two males and one female were arrested and placed on 24 hour holds.

The Camden County Prosecutor charged the following persons:

Mary M Hill age 40 of Linn Creek was charged with

- 2 Counts Felony possession of a controlled substances

- Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance

- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

$7500 Surety Bond

Russell A Stamm Age 41 of Linn Creek Was charged with

-2 Counts Felony Possession of Controlled Substance

-Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Misdemeanor Counterfeiting

-Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance

-Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Surety Bond $7500

Darrin R Hopkins Age 55 was charged with

-Felony Drug Trafficking 2nd degree

-3 Counts Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance

-2 Counts Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

-Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Surety Bond $100,000.00

Hill and Stamm bonded on the charges. Hopkins remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility.