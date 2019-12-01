A Richland man was injured after an accident in Camden County Saturday morning.

William R. Hollaway, 67, was driving his 2016 GMC Canyon on MO7 near Mill Creek Rd. when his distracted driving caused the vehicle to go off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and fence.

Hollaway received moderate injuries and was sent to Lake Regional. The vehicle experienced extensive damage. Hollaway was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.