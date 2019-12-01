As has been reported daily in the last few weeks, according to Republicans, Democrats have been picking on the president because they are upset about the 2016 election. Is this true?

Fact: It is against the law to bribe a foreign official. Two witnesses had firsthand knowledge that this happened.

Fact: Withholding funds for an ally’s defense without permission of Congress is abuse of power. Employee of Office of Management and Budget says White House ordered withholding — until a newspaper found out.

Fact: It is against the law to solicit foreign help for election. The bribe involved this.

Fact: It is a serious matter to withhold military equipment from an ally needed to help their protection as well as ours.

So, are Democrats picking on a president they do not like or investigating a lawbreaker?

Martin Walsh

Glendale