From The Examiner during the week of Nov. 24-29, 1969:

• “MORE THAN 5,000 TOUR NEW HOSPITAL” – More than 5,000 persons went through the Medical Center of Independence following ceremonies yesterday afternoon dedicating the new hospital at East 23rd and R.D. Mize Road. Hilary A. Bush, former lieutenant governor of Missouri, was the principal speaker. Bush served as attorney for the court-appointed trustee in developing the reorganization plan following the filing of bankruptcy action by the hospital’s original sponsors. “I am happy to report,” Bush declared, “that these bondholders now have an excellent chance to recover their full investment.”

• “NOLAND ROAD DUE THIRD LANE” – Noland Road from Pacific Avenue to White Oak Street is scheduled to be widened to three lanes early next week. The third lane will become a turn lane. A city official said turning traffic is presently a problem along the area.

• “U.S. LOSSES NEAR WORLD WAR I LEVEL” – SAIGON (UPI) – The number of Americans killed or wounded in nine years of fighting in Viet Nam surpassed 300,000 this week and is approaching the American casualty total for World War I. Officials U.S. records show that as of last Saturday, 39,572 GIs had died in Viet Nam, 258,778 had been wounded and 1,341 were missing or captured – a total of 299,691. Sources said if this rate of casualties continues, the Viet Nam war will surpass World War I by April, 1970.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Nov. 24-29, 1919:

• “ROBBED BUCKNER BANK” – The Bank of Buckner, at Buckner, was entered by burglars at 1 o’clock this morning. They broke open the front door of the building, and then blew open the door of the vault. They opened a number of boxes belonging to customers of the bank, and strewed papers on the floor. W.W. Ewing, the cashier, said today, “The only thing of value that is known to have been taken was a lot of postage stamps belonging to the Buckner postoffice, the exact amount of which is not known.” After the robbers had gone, there was found in the bank building a crowbar and other heavy tools that they had “borrowed” from the tool house of the Missouri Pacific railroad section gang.

• “THANKSGIVING FOR MOTHER” – Columbia, Mo. – As Thanksgiving approaches the thoughts of most of us center about Thanksgiving dinner, says Miss Louise Stanley, professor of home economics in the University of Missouri. Too often too little thought is given to the amount of time required in the preparation of this feast of the year, and the day, instead of being a holiday for the house mother, becomes one of drudgery in preparing a meal so as to let others enjoy it. Cannot the whole family unite in planning a meal this year which will be as palatable as the usual feast and at the same time be one which can be prepared in advance, so that the mother can enjoy the holiday with the rest of the family?