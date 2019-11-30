Wednesday, Nov. 20
• I-70 and Main St – area check
• 1000 block of Stonebrook Lane – stolen property
• 1700 block of Helen Court – civil stand-by
• 700 block of Main St – stolen property
• 700 block of Main St – fingerprints
• 1400 block of Hilltop – citizen contact
• 1100 block of NE McQuerry Road – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance
• 1700 block of Helen Court – motor vehicle accident
• 800 block of Capelle – area check
• 200 block of Jefferson – check well being
Thursday, Nov. 21
• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main St – identity theft
• 700 block Main St – warrant arrest
• 700 block of Main St – stealing
• 100 block of Walnut St – check well being
• 600 block of Yennie – area check
• 400 block of Orion – suspicious vehicle
• 1100 block of NW Casey – alarm
• Golfview and R.D. Mize Road – area check
• 800 block of NW Eagle Drive – 911 Hang-up
Friday, Nov. 22
• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact
• 100 block of SW 21st, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 1600 block of NW Hilltop Lane – disturbance
• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Burr Oak Lane – alarm
• 700 block of Main St – agency assist (DFS)
• 600 block of Thieme – recovered stolen
• 600 block of Tisha Lane – citizen contact
• 800 block of NW Eagle Drive – animal at large
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – citizen contact
Saturday, Nov. 30
• 200 block of Harris – dealer license renewal
• 700 block of Main St – recovered stolen
• 700 block of Main St – warrant confirmation
• 1100 block of Willow – abandoned auto
• 800 block of Capelle – recovered stolen
• 1500 block of Jaclyn Drive – check well being
• 1500 block of Nolan Road – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 1400 block of NE Mary Ct – area check
• 200 block of SW 12th, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 1200 block of Ashley Lane – noise complaint
• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane – alarm
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance
• 100 block of Main St – found property
• 1900 block of Washam Ct – ex parte service
Sunday, Nov. 24
• 800 block of San Kar – alarm
• 800 block of NW Willow Drive – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 700 block of Main St – warrant confirmation
• 700 block of Main St – disturbance
• Blue Springs Police Department – prisoner transport
• 400 block of Minter Road – ex parte violation
• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance
• 700 block of Shorthorn – area check
• Route BB and Duncan Rd – area check
• 600 block of Charlotte – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 700 block of Main St – alarm
Monday, Nov, 25
• 700 block of Main St – identity theft
• 1100 block of McQueery – suspicious activity
• 1400 block of Golfview – area check
• EE Kirby and U.S. 40 – motor vehicle accident
• 1100 block of Foxtail Drive – endangering the welfare
• BB and Woodbury – motor vehicle accident
• 400 block of Rust Ct – alarm
• 600 block of Yennie Ave – disturbance
• U.S. 40 and Barr Road – check well being
• 1100 block of R.D. Mize Road – burglary
• 1400 block of Amanda Jean – alarm
• 1300 block of Valley Woods Ct – disturbance
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 700 block of Main St – prisoner transport
• 900 block of Sand Lane – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact
• 800 block of Montana Ridge – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 1300 block of Valley Woods Ct – noise complaint
• 900 block of Foxtail – alarm
• 900 block of Sandy Lane – disturbance
• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance