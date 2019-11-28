These homeowners bring new meaning to the phrase decorating for the holidays — it’s more like a Griswold Family Christmas.

These homeowners bring new meaning to the phrase decorating for the holidays — it’s more like a Griswold Family Christmas. It takes months to prepare and put up their holiday decorations before being unveiled to family, friends, neighbors and even passersby who stop to take a peek at the festive lights. From music timed to the movement of lights to dozens of decorated Christmas trees, check out how these families celebrate Christmas at the Lake.

Last holiday season, Stacy and Katie Roberts made quite a scene in their neighborhood. Their 36,000 LED light show, computer programmed and synchronized to holiday music, drew people from all over the Lake area who pulled into the Camelot Estates subdivision to check it out. They plan to come back bigger and better this year — with more twinkling lights than the infamous Griswold house.

Preparations begin weeks in advance to get ready to unveil The Roberts Family Christmas Display just after Thanksgiving. The Roberts have lived in the neighborhood for about 20 years, and have always decorated for Christmas, but really started going overboard within the last couple of years by adding more and more displays, lights and eventually sounds of the season. A few years ago, Stacy decided to synchronize the lights and displays to holiday music. He set up a FM transmitter that broadcasts the songs on a local radio frequency so anyone coming by car can pull over to watch and listen as the displays move to the beat of the music.

A lot of work goes into creating the display each year. It can take as long as eight hours to program one song and as many as 100 hours to put it all together.

The family is thankful that their neighbors are such good sports to welcome the increase in traffic and onlookers. Their goal is just to spread some Christmas cheer.

--- When: 5:30-10 p.m. each evening from the weekend after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve Where: 14 Sherwood Court, Camdenton