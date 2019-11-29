Now How’s the football watching going today? And the Macy’s Parade? Yes, the aroma of roasted turkey - or deep fried or smoked - is wafting through the house, the kids are playing “Fortnite” or hopefully an old-school board game instead.

You may think, “Come on, Rachel. It’s a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich. Just layer the ingredients between two slices of bread and done! We don’t need a whole 800 or so words about this.” Yes, you do. You really do.

And this is me we’re talking about. I can write 800 words about anything. I include the famous sandwich from the Friends episode, “The One with Ross’ Sandwich,” too.

Cornbread Turkey Sliders

Makes 6

If you’ve made cornbread, these sliders are a good snack to enjoy while you’re watching the new Disney + channel with the kids. Griddle the cornbread first so the slices are firmer than usual and don’t crumble apart when you bite in. Alternatively, those Parker House dinner rolls are fine for this, too. It’s key to not overdo the ingredients with this recipe and save the “whole shebang” sandwich for more sturdy bread.

•12 squares of cornbread, about 4 inches thick and 3-by 3-inches

•3 tablespoons butter

•3 slices pepper jack cheese (or other)

•6 slices leftover turkey breast or 1.5 cups of chopped

•½ cup gravy

•1 cup stuffing

•1 cup cranberry sauce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Bisect the cornbread hunks to create a top and a bottom, 2-inches-thick each. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a frying pan or on a griddle and fry each side of the cornbread slices until browned. Place the bottoms on a baking sheet. Divide cheese slices up on each bottom.

Layer the turkey, then gravy, then stuffing, then cranberry sauce on top of the cheese and then cover with the other half of the cornbread. Brush each top with butter. Bake about 10 minutes until warmed through.

The Whole Shebang

Makes 1 sandwich

In order to get as close to your entire Thanksgiving dinner as possible but in sandwich form, it’s important that each layer be extremely thin and to accomplish this it may be necessary to puree some of the ingredients or chop them finely. You need all of those flavors to make it perfect.

•2 slices bread of choice, but something sturdy like a light rye

•2 teaspoons candied yams, mashed or pureed

•1 teaspoon mayo

•1 slice turkey

•1 teaspoon stuffing

•2 teaspoons mashed potatoes

•1 tablespoon cranberry sauce

•1 tablespoon gravy

•2 teaspoons finely chopped green beans

Spread one slice of bread with a mixture of mashed candied yams and mayo. Top with turkey, then stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy and, finally, the chopped green beans which are, in effect, a relish or pickle. Enjoy.

The Moist-maker

Makes 1

Since there are all these “Friends” sitcom celebrations and pop-ups going on now for its 25th anniversary, the Thanksgiving sandwich Ross loves is in order. Season 5, Episode 9 is “The One with Ross’ Sandwich” in which Ross goes ballistic because someone at work eats the Thanksgiving leftover sandwich Monica made for him, a sandwich he deemed, “the only good thing going on in my life.” Her secret, he says, “is, she puts an extra slice of gravy soaked bread in the middle; I call it the Moist Maker.” This is my version of that, which is simple, but you can add what you like, of course.

•3 slices bread

•Gravy

•Leftover turkey

•Leftover stuffing

•Cranberry sauce

•Tomato

Soak one slice of bread in gravy. Top another slice of bread with turkey. Top the fully soaked bread slice on top of the turkey. Add the stuffing, then cranberry sauce, then a tomato and top with the remaining slice of bread.

A Stuffing Burger

Makes 1

What? You read that right. I make a “burger” out of stuffing. My traditional stuffing has sausage, apple, celery, onion, sage and bread cubes, so there is meat in it, but if you leave out the sausage, it’s quite a tasty vegetarian burger. The stuffing is bread, so you can leave out the bun and just fork into the stack.

•1 cup stuffing, or however large or small you’d like to make your burger

•2 thin slices turkey (or not)

•2 teaspoons butter

•2 slices cheddar or other cheese

•1 egg •

1 burger bun or two slices of bread (optional)

Form your stuffing into a burger patty.

Fry the turkey in one teaspoon butter until warmed through. Fry the stuffing patty in another teaspoon of butter and flip over when browned on one side. Place the slice of cheese on top of that, then top with the turkey and another slice of cheese. Fry up an egg and place that on top of all. Enjoy