On 11/26/19, Camden County deputies were investigating allegations of sexual assault and child molestation. As a result of the investigation, a male subject was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold.

The Camden County Prosecutors Office has charged:

Andrew K Helm age 44 of Macks Creek with:

4 counts of Statutory Sodomy

3 counts child Molestation

Helm is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a bond of $100,000.00