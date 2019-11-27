On 11/26/19, Camden County deputies were investigating allegations of sexual assault and child molestation. As a result of the investigation, a male subject was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold.
On 11/26/19, Camden County deputies were investigating allegations of sexual assault and child molestation. As a result of the investigation, a male subject was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold.
The Camden County Prosecutors Office has charged:
Andrew K Helm age 44 of Macks Creek with:
4 counts of Statutory Sodomy
3 counts child Molestation
Helm is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a bond of $100,000.00