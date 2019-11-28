The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club began helping youth in-need with the Camdenton R-III School District in the 2014–2015 school year.

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club began helping youth in-need with the Camdenton R-III School District in the 2014–2015 school year. That year, the Jesters of Goodwill provided 208 child assists at a cost of $5,242. In the 2018- 2019 school year, the 501(c)3 charity provided 1,161 child assists while expending $64,291.00 helping youth living in poverty in the Camdenton School District.

During the 2018 -2019 school year, 57 percent of Camdenton students qualified for free or reduced lunch. That was approximately 2,390 students. Children, qualifying for the district’s free and reduced school lunch program, are living at or below the federal poverty level.

These children may have numerous needs which can go unmet. The Jesters made it possible for the personal needs to be met. Everything from clothing, shoes, boots and hygiene products to dental care, eye glasses and car care were needed. The Idiots Club invested a little over $38,000 on these needs.

Often, children living in poverty cannot participate in community and school activities. The Idiots Club donated funds for school club dues and conference fees, sports shoes and equipment and band instruments and participation fees. Last year, the charity spent nearly $19,000 getting children at Camdenton involved in activities.

Also, the Idiots Club provided Dual Credit Scholarships to in-need students. Scholarships totaling $6,976 were given to 19 Camdenton high school students. They enrolled in 39 classes and earned 89 college credits.

In the Camdenton district school counselors, School to Home Liaisons, social workers and nurses email student needs to the all-volunteer charity. A request processing volunteer evaluates the need and forwards it to a shopper volunteer. Using the charity’s credit card, this volunteer shops and delivers the needed item(s) to the professional making the request. The requesting person then gives the item(s) to the child. This maintains the confidentiality of the child. The process usually takes two to three days; however, sometimes it is completed the same day the request is made.

The mission statement of this charity is: The Jesters of Goodwill dedicated to helping youth in-need in the Lake area! In 5 1/2 years these Jesters of Goodwill have spent more than $433,883 helping children in Camdenton, Climax Springs, Eldon, Macks Creek and School of the Osage. The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club has a page on Facebook. For more information, go to www.LakeOfTheOzarksIdiotsClub.org or email lotoidiotsclub@gmail.com