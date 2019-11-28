The CFL is pleased to announce the first grants have been awarded in a new annual grant round earmarked for funding of horse and dog shelters, sanctuaries, and rescue facilities.

This new grant is available thanks to a field of interest fund created by the Karen Jean Rudek Trust. Karen Rudek was a long-time resident of the area who loved her dogs and horses. She bequeathed her estate to set up a foundation to support horse and dog care in the local communities of Camden, Miller and Morgan counties. She entrusted stewardship of the fund to the CFL to ensure her long term wishes of animal care were met in perpetuity. The first recipients of this generous award of the inaugural grant round are:

• Ozark Kat and K9

• Dogwood Animal Shelter

• Ivy Bend Animal Rescue

• Forget Me Not Horse Rescue

• Blue Moon Animal Sanctuary

The next grant making round will open next fall and can be found on the CFL website.