Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, announces a change to the testing schedule for the California, Versailles, Linn, and Mexico driver examination stations. The respective changes are as follows:

California Driver Examination Station Effective December 6, 2019, the testing hours will change to the following:

Written Testing: 9 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.

Driving Skills Testing: 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Motorcycle Skills Testing: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Closed for lunch: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Versailles and Linn Driver Examination Stations

Effective January 1, 2020, testing dates will change to the following;

Linn DE Station ― First and third Tuesday of each month

Versailles DE Station ― Second and fourth Tuesday of each month

(No changes to testing times.)

Mexico Driver Examination Station

Friday, December 6, and Friday, December 13, the testing times will be as follows;

Written Testing: 9:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Driving Skills Testing: 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorcycle Skills Testing: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Closed for lunch: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(This change is temporary; we return to normal operating hours on Friday, December 20.)

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back ..”